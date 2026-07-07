Magic: The Gathering Special Tournament Format Is Back For Marvel Super Heroes Set

Magic Arena has revealed the full July calendar of events and a popular limited-time draft format is returning with the brand-new Marvel Super Heroes set.

Marvel Super Heroes Contender Draft Details

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

The Marvel Super Heroes Magic: The Gathering set has officially arrived and players can now start ripping packs and diving into Commander matches, Standard tournaments, or casual games using their favorite heroes and villains.

Videos by VICE

In addition to the usual launch formats available on Magic Arena, players are also going to get a chance to take part in Contender Drafts from July 7 through July 13. This is the first of two rounds of Contender Drafts. The second will take place August 4-9.

For those who aren’t familiar with the format, Contender Draft is a highly competitive, high-stakes draft experience, offering players the potential to earn increased reward tiers and a special “Draft Contender” player title.

Event Details

Event open: July 7, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (15:00 UTC)

Signup close: July 14, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (15:00 UTC)

Event end: July 14, 2026, at 11 a.m. Pacific (18:00 UTC)

Entry: 3,000 Gems or 20,000 gold

Event Length: 7 Wins or 3 losses

Rewards: 3 Wins: 1,400 gems, 3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs 4 Wins: 2,800 gems, 6 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs 5 Wins: 3,200 gems, 8 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs 6 Wins: 4,200 gems, 10 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 4 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes mythic packs 7 Wins: 7,200 gems, 12 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 10 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes mythic packs + “Draft Contender” player title



Full Magic Arena July Schedule

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Additionally, Wizards of the Coast announced the rest of the upcoming events and milestones that players can expect throughout the first month of the Marvel Super Heroes set.

July Qualifier Format – Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed July 10: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In July 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes (July 17–26)

Arena Championship Qualifier Events (July 10–12)

Summer Sale (Starts on July 14)

August Qualifier Format – Timeless August 22: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In August 28: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In August 29–30: Qualifier Weekend



Players will receive their rewards for the July 2026 season at the start of the August 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 31). As usual, the higher players climb on the ranked ladder, the more packs, gold, and cosmetics they will unlock when the monthly season comes to a close.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.