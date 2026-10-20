Magic: The Gathering Star Trek Adds Two New Mechanics for Commander Players

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming Star Trek set brings a handful of new mechanics to the CCG like most sets do, but it will also be introducing two new Commander specific mechanics.

MAgic: The Gathering Star Trek’s Two Commander Specific Mechanics

Just about every Magic: The Gathering set features a handful of new and returning mechanics to shakeup the Limited and Constructed metagames, but not every set goes so far as to introduce new Commander mechanics.

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Fans of the 100-card multiplayer format may be excited to learn that Magic: The Gathering – Star Trek is bringing two new mechanics to Commander this November.

Battlefront (Commander Only)

Battlefront is an ability word used to highlight abilities that care about the number of opponents you attacked this turn. This number will be used in different ways, depending on the specific battlefront ability. To attack an opponent means to declare one or more creatures as attacking that opponent. Creatures that enter the battlefield attacking won’t count. For example, if you attack a single opponent with a creature that has myriad, the number of opponents you attacked that turn is one, even though the token copies fanned out and went after each other opponent.

If there are multiple combats in a turn, battlefront abilities will remember who you’ve previously attacked. For example, say you’re in a game with three opponents, and in one combat phase you attack one opponent with Worf. Worf’s ability will trigger, and you’ll exile one card. If there’s another combat phase that turn and in that combat phase you attack the other two opponents, Worf’s ability will trigger again, this time exiling three cards

If instead in that additional combat you attack the same opponent you attacked in the first combat and one new opponent, Worf’s ability would exile two cards. Note that an opponent you attacked twice in a turn counts only once for battlefront abilities.

Seek Out (Commander Only)

Seek out is a new ability word that highlights triggered abilities that trigger whenever you draw your second card each turn. These abilities will trigger even if the permanent with the ability wasn’t under your control as you drew the first card.

So, if you draw Jean-Luc Picard, cast him, then draw a second card that turn, his seek out ability will trigger. Find a way to draw two cards during an opponent’s turn, and the ability will trigger again. Before you know it, your opponents will be left scrambling while you can relax behind a hand full of cards, a board full of colossal threats, and a nice cup of Earl Grey.

Once the full Commander decklists are revealed, it will be very exciting to see how Battlefront and Seek Out are put to use. Beyond the preconstructed decks, it will also be interesting to see how Commander players repurpose cards with these new mechanics into high-powered homebrew decks.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Star Trek set release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Magic: The Gathering – Star Trek set releases November 13, 2026.