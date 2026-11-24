A new tournament format just arrived in Magic Arena and players can now check out the details and prizes for the new Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Contender Drafts.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Contender Drafts Explained

Magic: The Gathering’s Star Trek set has been out for a few weeks now and players have had a chance to begin mastering the new cards, mechanics, and strategies. Now that many players are familiar with the archetypes, Magic Arena is offering a chance for some big prizes with a new Star Trek-themed limited tournament format.

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The Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Contender Draft events open up today and players will have less than three months to enter these rolling events and see if they can claim the top prize.

“From November 23 through February 1, face off against other players in pursuit of a high-stakes Limited experience to test your deck-building chops and competitive mettle.”

Contender Draft combines the structure of Premier Draft with dedicated matchmaking queues and the prizing of a competitive event like an Arena Direct.

Contender Draft Event Details

Event open: November 23, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (16:00 UTC)

Signup close: February 2, 2027, at 8 a.m. Pacific (16:00 UTC)

Event end: February 2, 2027, at 11 a.m. Pacific (19:00 UTC)

Entry: 3,000 Gems or 20,000 gold

Event length: 7 Wins or 3 losses

Rewards: 0–2 Wins: No prizes 3 Wins: 1,400 Gems, 3 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek packs 4 Wins: 2,800 Gems, 6 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek packs 5 Wins: 3,200 Gems, 8 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek packs 6 Wins: 4,200 Gems, 10 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek packs + 4 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Mythic packs 7 Wins: 7,200 Gems, 12 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek packs + 12 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Mythic packs



Getting up to 7 wins is a challenging feat, but players who manage to pull it off will be rewarded with a nice collection of packs and Gems.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news, updates, and guides.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.