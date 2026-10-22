Magic: The Gathering Star Trek – How Rare Are The Signed Cards (And How to Get Them)?

Magic: The Gathering Star Trek may not contain The One Ring, but it does still have some seriously rare (and likely valuable) chase cards that collectors will be trying to hunt down.

How Many Magic: The Gathering Star Trek Signed Cards Are Being Released?

On occasion, Magic: The Gathering sets will include special rare inserts in select products that give players something to chase down beyond the most powerful or pricey Mythic Rares in a given set. The upcoming Star Trek set is continuing that tradition by having famous actors from Star Trek’s history sign a very limited number of cards before they are packaged into their respective boosters.

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The actors of Star Trek are synonymous with the franchise’s impact, and they’ve brought their gravitas and likenesses to Magic with these signed headliner cards.

“Each signed card was printed, physically signed by an iconic Star Trek actor, and randomly inserted into a Collector Booster. These signatures, which come paired with a portrait-style depiction of their character, are a genuine piece of Star Trek history, and you can bring them to your Magic collection.”

There are 7 different signed cards in Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek. There are fewer than 250 copies of each signed card, and each features a signature from a Star Trek actor.

That means at at the very high end, there are only 1,750 of these signed cards in rotation.

In terms of opening one of these Signed cards, players will need to be opening Collector’s Boosters. Signed cards can only appear in Collector Boosters of any language, but the card will always be in English. Opening Collector Boosters will be the only way to find the cards in the wild, unless players want to spend money on the secondhand market to purchase them.

Once the signed cards start appearing in the wild, it will be very interesting to see what sort of prices they go for on the resale market and which ones become the most popular. These type of cards tend to become highly sought after items, so prices will probably be quite high.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news as the Star Trek set’s release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Magic: The Gathering – Star Trek set releases November 13, 2026.