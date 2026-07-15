Magic: The Gathering Star Trek Mechanics and Products Explained

Magic: The Gathering is transitioning from the world of Marvel Super Heroes to the final frontier with the upcoming Star Trek themed set arriving this fall.

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Now that Magic’s Marvel Super Heroes set is in the wild, it’s time for MtG fans to start looking forward to what is coming next for the collectible card game. Another major IP-tie in set is right around the corner with the upcoming November release of the Star Trek set.

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The Star Trek set arrives on November 13 and there will be a ton of different products for fans to check out. As usual, there will be Play Boosters, Commander Decks, and lots more to help provide cards for various formats and play styles.

All Magic: The Gathering – Star Trek products:

Play Booster: $6.99

Collector Booster: $37.99

Commander Deck: $74.99

Collector’s Edition Commander Deck: $159.99

Bundle: $69.99

Beam Me Up Bundle: $99.99

Beginner Box: $34.99

Draft Night: $119.99

Scene Box: $41.99

Magic: The Gathering – Star Trek legality:

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek (TRK) is legal in all formats.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander (TRC) and stardates cards (SDS) are legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Boosters contain cards from TRK and SDS. These cards are playable in Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

Magic: The Gathering Star Trek Set Mechanics Explained

As always, the new set will feature a mix of new and returning mechanics. Although the set is still months away, Magic has already shared enough spoilers to reveal the following gameplay mechanics:

Assimilate

Resistance is futile—for your opponents at least. The assimilate keyword action gives you control of a creature or puts a creature card onto the battlefield under your control. Either way, a +1/+1 counter is put on that creature, and it becomes a Borg artifact creature and loses its other creature types.

Face a Dilemma

Decisions, decisions! Some cards have abilities that trigger whenever a player “faces a dilemma,” which happens whenever that player chooses one or more modes for a spell or ability. All that matters is that you make a choice. Whether you choose to set phasers to “stun” or “kill,” you’ll still get a bonus from Seven of Nine.

Federation

One of the Federation’s greatest strengths is its infinite diversity as it seeks to unite and uplift the many worlds and populations of the Star Trek universe. The federation ability word groups abilities that care about the number of creature types among non-Borg creatures a player controls. (Sorry, Amoeboid Changeling. Maybe next time!)

Spacecraft and Station

Returning from the far reaches of Edge of Eternities, Spacecraft and station are a massive part of Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek. Each Spacecraft starts as an artifact and can gain other abilities when you add charge counters to it with station. With some deft navigating and strategy, you can even turn your Spacecraft into creatures!

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the summer continues.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Star Trek set releases November 13, 2026.