Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Pre-Release and Launch Dates Revealed

Magic: The Gathering’s next big release is right around the corner and players can now get all the details they need about the upcoming prerelease events, set size, and what is inside each Prerelease Pack.

Everything To know About The Magic: The Gathering Star Trek Launch

Reality Fracture has been out in the wild for a while now, which means it is time for Magic: The Gathering players to begin looking forward to the next major set release. The next set returns to the Universes Beyond line and moves from the Magic Multiverse story to the world of Star Trek.

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Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek’s prerelease events will take place between November 6 and November 12. The set will arrive on Magic Arena November 10 and will celebrate its global tabletop launch November 13.

In terms of legality, Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek (TRK) is legal in all formats.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander (TRC) and stardates cards (SDS) are legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Boosters contain cards from TRK and SDS. These cards are playable in Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

The main set of Magic: The Gathering| Star Trek includes 81 common, 110 uncommon, 80 rare, and 25 mythic rare cards. There are also 10 common dual lands and 10 default frame basic lands.

Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Prerelease Pack includes the following:

6 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Boosters

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die

Prerelease packs are designed to be used in Sealed limited event tournaments, but players can also open them and just crack a few packs ahead of the set’s official street date.

That should give Star Trek and Magic: The Gathering fans just about everything they need to know to prepare for the upcoming prerelease window.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news as the Star Trek set’s release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Magic: The Gathering – Star Trek set releases November 13, 2026.