Magic: The Gathering Stardew Valley Crossover Is Actually Happening

Magic: The Gathering collectors will soon get a chance to grab some rare Stardew Valley inspired alternate art cards with the upcoming Superdrop of the Moonlight Jellies.

Magic: The Gathering Announces Three Secret Lair x Stardew Valley Drops

Many Magic: The Gathering fans and competitive players are currently gathered at MagicCon: Amsterdam for one of the biggest events of the year for the game. As part of the festivities, Wizards of the Coast has confirmed that the Superdrop of the Moonlight Jellies includes three Secret Lair x Stardew Valley drops.

Videos by VICE

These collections will be limited edition and are designed to bring the beloved world of Stardew Valley to Magic. Here are all of the details we currently know about the three upcoming drops:

Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Welcome to Stardew Valley captures the rhythm of starting fresh in the valley, where crops, friends, recipes, and wizard-related problems can all fit into the same day. Featuring art from Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe, this drop also introduces Stardew Valley, a new-to-Magic land card inspired by the game’s daily rituals of food, favors, and finding the right gift at the right time.

Cards included: 1x Stardew Valley, 1x Wedding Ring as “Mermaid’s Pendant”, 1x Dawn’s Truce as “Pierre’s Truce”, 1x Swords to Plowshares, 1x Rites of Flourishing, 1x Kynaois and Tiro of Meletis as “The Welcoming Committee”, 1x Sol Ring, 1x Food Token

Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Life in Pelican Town celebrates the familiar stops that make the valley feel alive. Help rebuild the Community Center, stop by Pierre’s for seeds, swing by Clint’s with a geode, and somehow turn one errand into an entire afternoon. Pelican Town may be small, but it has a way of filling the whole day.

Cards included: 1x Crop Rotation, 1x Fountainport as “Community Center”, 1x Homeward Path as “Pelican Town”, 1x Command Tower as “Tower of Rasmodius”, 1x Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth as “Valley Farmstead”

Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: A Flicker in the Deep heads below the cozy surface of the valley, where every glint in the dark could be treasure, trouble, or both. From Big Slimes to the Galaxy Sword, this drop is for anyone who has ever said “one more floor” and immediately learned something about consequences.

Cards included: 1x Atsushi, Blazing Sky as “Royal Serpent”, 1x Miotic Slime as “Big Slime”, 1x Arcane Signet, 1x Sword of Forge and Frontier as “Galaxy Sword”, 1x Treasure Vault, 1x Ooze Token, 1x Treasure Token

All Secret Lair x Stardew Valley drops will be available in Foil ($39.99) and Non-Foil ($29.99) while supplies last. The drops will go on sale at 9 am on July 27th. Fans who purchase select bundles will also receive an exclusive foil Puca’s Mischief as “Lucky Purple Memento” promo card, while supplies last.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering and Stardew Valley news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.

Stardew Valley is available now across platforms.