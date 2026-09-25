Magic: The Gathering – The Best Standard Decks in September 2026

Magic: The Gathering players still have months to go before the next Standard rotation arrives in early 2027, which means there are lots of cards currently available to experiment with in the popular 60-card format.

Izzet Spellementals, Jund Sacrifice, and Mono-Green Landfall Dominate The Standard Metagame

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

September is nearly complete and there’s a ton of tournament data for the number crunchers to analyze and help determine which deck lists have been the most successful in Magic: The Gathering Standard tournaments over the last few weeks.

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Frank Karsten’s September 2026 update is now live and breaks down the shape of the metagame by analyzing over 800 successful tournament decks from the September 1 through September 21 timeframe.

Here is a breakdown of the top deck archetypes during that time period (along with their percentage share of the metagame):

Izzet Spellementals 16.5%

Jund Sacrifice 12.2%

Mono-Green Landfall 12.0%

Dimir Midrange 9.6%

Boros Dwarves 6.2%

Four-Color Control 4.9%

Boros Dragons 3.9%

Dimir Excruciator 3.1%

Mardu Discard 3.1%

Boros Mobilize 3.0%

Sultai Reanimator 2.6%

Azorius Control 2.2%

Azorius Artifacts 1.8%

Selesnya Landfall 1.6%

Mono-Black Aggro 1.4%

Golgari Control 1.4%

Orzhov Life Gain 1.2%

Azorius Momo 1.2%

Mono-Red Aggro 1.1%

Other 11.1%

Karsten’s breakdown also reveals that the most-played nonland main deck cards were Requiting Hex, Burst Lightning, Opt, and Llanowar Elves.

Jund Sacrifice, Boros Dwarves, and Boros Dragons are all newer additions to the list this months thanks to cards from the The Hobbit set that helped these archetypes grow in power. Other popular decks from the late summer like Four-Color Control, Dimir Excruciator, and Mardu Discard managed to stay on the list, as well.

Casual players should always keep in mind that these are just the dominate decks that they’re likely to run into, but there’s no need to feel pressured into playing one of these decks, especially in casual events and kitchen table matches.

For those unfamiliar with Standard, it is the 60-card constructed Magic: The Gathering format that limits the card pool to the most recently released sets. The next major rotation for Standard will arrive in early 2027 when Nauctis: The Sunken Realm releases.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Reality Fracture products release on October 2, 2026.