Magic: The Gathering – There Is Still Hope for Commander Support on MTG Arena

One of Magic: The Gathering’s most popular formats, Commander, is not supported on MTG Arena, but a new interview with a Wizards of the Coast employee suggests that the team is hard at work on that frequent request.

“It’s Being Worked On”

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

MTG Arena launched in 2018 and quickly became the most popular way to play the collectible card game online. Magic: The Gathering Online still maintains a decent-sized legacy audience, but in general MTG Arena has been embraced by fans, streamers, and the competitive scene.

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So far, MTG Arena has been focused on 1 versus 1 matches. The platform supports both limited and constructed formats, but games are always in the context one one player versus one player.

In order to ever provide a Commander option in the platform, the team would need to do some major work behind the scenes to allow the client to support matches that include up to four players. Apparently, some work is already underway on that front.

In a recent interview with Ashlizzlle, Wizards of the Coast Senior Digital Product Manager Dave Finseth spoke a bit about the challenges bringing Commander to MTG Arena.

In response to a community question about Commander support, Finseth explained that, “It’s being worked on.”

This was a pretty exciting response, considering that WotC has yet to confirm that Commander could ever be a possibility for MTG Arena. Finseth did go on to explain more about the challenges around bringing the format to the platform:

“There’s several challenges with adding it to the game. It’s a giant task, I would say. When we built Arena we weren’t thinking this was going to be a four-play game, we were thinking, how do we make Standard? How do we make Draft?”

He went on to explain in more detail that, “There’s a lot of things that we almost call… impossible design things we need to fix… They’re not actually impossible, but that gives an example of how much design work and engineering work we need to do. I also don’t know if we’ll ever have all of the cards. That’s not even really I don’t even think the goal. It’s just to get to that four-player game mode that we’re targeting.”

Although the team is working on Commander support, it certainly sounds like there is still a lot to do. Players probably shouldn’t get their hopes up for a release in the near future, but hopefully WotC will be transparent about progress on this and provide more updates as this continue moving forward.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through MTG Arena.