Magic: The Gathering – This Red/White Aggro Deck is Dominating Standard

Magic: The Gathering Star Trek cards have made their way into the metagame and they are already influencing some of the top decks at this week’s biggest tournaments.

Boros Pixie Is The Most Played Deck At Magic World Championship 32

Magic World Championship 32 doesn’t kick off until Friday, November 13, but the decklists have all been registered for the qualifying competitors. This marks the biggest even since the Star Trek set launched and at least a handful of cards from the latest release have definitely helped shake things up.

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With 18.8% of the field playing some variation of Boros Pixie, this unique aggro deck has the honor of being the most played deck this weekend. The surprise hit deck capitalizes on The Naked Time from Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek for explosive turn and an aggro strategy.

Metagame expert Frank Karsten broke down the core strategy and appeal of the new archetype, “Imagine casting The Naked Time on turn two to fetch a Mountain, then following that up with Momo, Friendly Flier; Sage of the Skies (which copies itself); and Nurturing Pixie on turn three. With the boost from the second chapter ability of The Naked Time, that adds up to 14 hasty damage in the air—all on turn three! Better yet, Nurturing Pixie can bounce The Naked Time, so you never have to sacrifice anything to its final chapter ability.”

Although Boros Pixie represents an impressive 24 decks at the tournament, there are a handful of other popular archetypes and some unique one-offs, as well. Here is a full breakdown of the registered archetypes and how many of each deck appear in the field:

Boros Pixie – 24 decks

Selesnya Landfall – 19 decks

Dimir Control – 10 decks

Selesnya Michelangelo – 9 decks

Mono-Green Landfall – 8 decks

Dimir Midrange – 8 decks

Jund Sacrifice – 7 decks

Azorius Momo – 4 decks

Rakdos Phoenix – 4 decks

Izzet Leyline – 4 decks

Dimir Uldaros – 3 decks

Bant Airbending – 3 decks

Jeskai Artifacts – 3 decks

Boros Dragons – 3 decks

Izzet Prowess – 2 decks

Four-Color Control – 2 decks

Orzhov Life Gain – 2 decks

Izzet Mission – 2 decks

Esper Pixie – 1 deck

Esper Moonshadow – 1 deck

Temur Omniscience – 1 deck

Five-Color Elementals – 1 deck

Izzet Fling – 1 deck

Sultai Omniscience – 1 deck

Izzet Maestro – 1 deck

Mardu Discard – 1 deck

Five-Color Sacrifice – 1 deck

Azorius Control – 1 deck

Jeskai Affinity – 1 deck

That covers every deck has been registered for the tournament, but players will have to tune in over the coming days to see which archetypes end up dominating and which ones end up being less favorable in the current metagame.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the World Championship tournament plays out.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.