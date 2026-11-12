Magic: The Gathering – This Red/White Aggro Deck is Dominating Standard

Magic: The Gathering Star Trek cards have made their way into the metagame and they are already influencing some of the top decks at this week’s biggest tournaments.
Boros Pixie Is The Most Played Deck At Magic World Championship 32
Magic World Championship 32 doesn’t kick off until Friday, November 13, but the decklists have all been registered for the qualifying competitors. This marks the biggest even since the Star Trek set launched and at least a handful of cards from the latest release have definitely helped shake things up.
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With 18.8% of the field playing some variation of Boros Pixie, this unique aggro deck has the honor of being the most played deck this weekend. The surprise hit deck capitalizes on The Naked Time from Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek for explosive turn and an aggro strategy.
Metagame expert Frank Karsten broke down the core strategy and appeal of the new archetype, “Imagine casting The Naked Time on turn two to fetch a Mountain, then following that up with Momo, Friendly Flier; Sage of the Skies (which copies itself); and Nurturing Pixie on turn three. With the boost from the second chapter ability of The Naked Time, that adds up to 14 hasty damage in the air—all on turn three! Better yet, Nurturing Pixie can bounce The Naked Time, so you never have to sacrifice anything to its final chapter ability.”
Although Boros Pixie represents an impressive 24 decks at the tournament, there are a handful of other popular archetypes and some unique one-offs, as well. Here is a full breakdown of the registered archetypes and how many of each deck appear in the field:
- Boros Pixie – 24 decks
- Selesnya Landfall – 19 decks
- Dimir Control – 10 decks
- Selesnya Michelangelo – 9 decks
- Mono-Green Landfall – 8 decks
- Dimir Midrange – 8 decks
- Jund Sacrifice – 7 decks
- Azorius Momo – 4 decks
- Rakdos Phoenix – 4 decks
- Izzet Leyline – 4 decks
- Dimir Uldaros – 3 decks
- Bant Airbending – 3 decks
- Jeskai Artifacts – 3 decks
- Boros Dragons – 3 decks
- Izzet Prowess – 2 decks
- Four-Color Control – 2 decks
- Orzhov Life Gain – 2 decks
- Izzet Mission – 2 decks
- Esper Pixie – 1 deck
- Esper Moonshadow – 1 deck
- Temur Omniscience – 1 deck
- Five-Color Elementals – 1 deck
- Izzet Fling – 1 deck
- Sultai Omniscience – 1 deck
- Izzet Maestro – 1 deck
- Mardu Discard – 1 deck
- Five-Color Sacrifice – 1 deck
- Azorius Control – 1 deck
- Jeskai Affinity – 1 deck
That covers every deck has been registered for the tournament, but players will have to tune in over the coming days to see which archetypes end up dominating and which ones end up being less favorable in the current metagame.
Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the World Championship tournament plays out.
Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.