Magic: The Gathering – Top Standard Decks and Most Played Cards After First Reality Fracture Tournaments

Reality Fracture has been in the wild long enough to shake up the metagame and Magic: The Gathering number crunchers are already figuring out which decks are rising to the top after the first few Standard tournaments of the Reality Fracture era.

Top Standard Decks of the Week and Most Played Reality Fracture Cards

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Reality Fracture dropped a ton of powerful new cards into the Standard metagame for Magic: The Gathering and players have already been busy incorporating them into new and existing archetypes.

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The first handful of big Standard tournaments have come and gone since Reality Fracture was released and Frank Karsten has updated his top archetypes and most-played cards list for the first big Reality Fracture shakeup.

Here is a look at the top decks after the first week of Standard tournaments during the Reality Fracture era:

Izzet Spellementals

Dimir Midrange

Jund Sacrifice

Orzhov Life Gain

Boros Dragons

Four-Color Control

Mono-Green Landfall

Azorius Artifacts

Azorius Control

Izzet Prowess

Rakdos Lizards

Golgari Midrange

Abzan Life Gain

Dimir Excruciator

Azorius Momo

Sultai Reanimator

Jeskai Control

Boros Mobilize

Izzet Aggro

Boros Dwarves

One of the biggest changes from two weeks ago is that Boros Dragons has become much more popular and powerful. According to Karsten’s analysis, “It’s well-positioned against that breakout deck because Clarion Conqueror prevents Jund Sacrifice players from activating the sacrifice abilities on their artifacts and creatures.”

Orzhov Life Gain, Izzet Prowess, and Rakdos Lizards all grew in popularity after the Reality Fracture launch, as well.

Thanks to the popularity of those archetypes, these cards have emerged as the most-played cards from Reality Fracture so far:

Pompous Battlemage

Ajani Resolute

Master of Barbs

Chandra, Torch of Defiance

Liliana the Faultless

Stingerquill Charm

The Theorist, Jace Beleren

Seasoned Cryomancer

Shipwreck Marsh

Enlightened Confidant

Ingris Stingerquill

Deserted Beach

Vraska, the Cutting Glare

Simulacrum Shaper

Way of the Pyromancer

Terminal Criticism

Chandra, Chill of Compliance

Haunted Ridge

Stingcaster Mage

Ajani Unrelenting

Countersculpt

Way of the Paradox

Tarmogoyf

Theorix Charm

Dark Matter Manipulator

Reality Fracture is still fairly new, so players should expect more shakeups to occur in the coming weeks as players adjust to the new metagame and develop counter strategies.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Reality Fracture season continues.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.