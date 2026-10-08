Magic: The Gathering – Top Standard Decks and Most Played Cards After First Reality Fracture Tournaments

Reality Fracture has been in the wild long enough to shake up the metagame and Magic: The Gathering number crunchers are already figuring out which decks are rising to the top after the first few Standard tournaments of the Reality Fracture era.
Top Standard Decks of the Week and Most Played Reality Fracture Cards
Reality Fracture dropped a ton of powerful new cards into the Standard metagame for Magic: The Gathering and players have already been busy incorporating them into new and existing archetypes.
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The first handful of big Standard tournaments have come and gone since Reality Fracture was released and Frank Karsten has updated his top archetypes and most-played cards list for the first big Reality Fracture shakeup.
Here is a look at the top decks after the first week of Standard tournaments during the Reality Fracture era:
- Izzet Spellementals
- Dimir Midrange
- Jund Sacrifice
- Orzhov Life Gain
- Boros Dragons
- Four-Color Control
- Mono-Green Landfall
- Azorius Artifacts
- Azorius Control
- Izzet Prowess
- Rakdos Lizards
- Golgari Midrange
- Abzan Life Gain
- Dimir Excruciator
- Azorius Momo
- Sultai Reanimator
- Jeskai Control
- Boros Mobilize
- Izzet Aggro
- Boros Dwarves
One of the biggest changes from two weeks ago is that Boros Dragons has become much more popular and powerful. According to Karsten’s analysis, “It’s well-positioned against that breakout deck because Clarion Conqueror prevents Jund Sacrifice players from activating the sacrifice abilities on their artifacts and creatures.”
Orzhov Life Gain, Izzet Prowess, and Rakdos Lizards all grew in popularity after the Reality Fracture launch, as well.
Thanks to the popularity of those archetypes, these cards have emerged as the most-played cards from Reality Fracture so far:
- Pompous Battlemage
- Ajani Resolute
- Master of Barbs
- Chandra, Torch of Defiance
- Liliana the Faultless
- Stingerquill Charm
- The Theorist, Jace Beleren
- Seasoned Cryomancer
- Shipwreck Marsh
- Enlightened Confidant
- Ingris Stingerquill
- Deserted Beach
- Vraska, the Cutting Glare
- Simulacrum Shaper
- Way of the Pyromancer
- Terminal Criticism
- Chandra, Chill of Compliance
- Haunted Ridge
- Stingcaster Mage
- Ajani Unrelenting
- Countersculpt
- Way of the Paradox
- Tarmogoyf
- Theorix Charm
- Dark Matter Manipulator
Reality Fracture is still fairly new, so players should expect more shakeups to occur in the coming weeks as players adjust to the new metagame and develop counter strategies.
Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Reality Fracture season continues.
Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.