Magic: The Gathering Unveils Two Brand-New Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Spoilers

Magic: The Gathering players still have months before the Marvel: Darkhold Destiny set arrives, but a few more early spoilers were revealed to help build the hype.

Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Doctor Strange and BEta Ray Bill Cards

Marvel’s next full Marvel-inspired set is still many months away, but fans of the super heroic crossovers have a chance to pick up some more Magic: The Gathering cards a lot sooner thanks to the Secret Lair Countdown Kit: Marvel’s History of Heroes.

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This special Secret Lair drop includes 30 Marvel-inspired cards. The vast majority of these cards are reprints with special art, but the product does include two brand-new cards that haven’t ever been printed before.

Doctor Strange, Master of Magic and Beta Ray Bill both appear in Secret Lair Countdown Kit: Marvel’s History of Heroes, representing the arcane and godlike corners of the Marvel Universe. These are two uncommon cards from the main set of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel: Darkhold Destiny.

Both cards will be legal in all formats starting with Magic: The Gathering | Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Prerelease events, which begin on April 2, 2027. But the Sorcerer Supreme and Stormbreaker’s wielder are hard to keep down, so we’re bringing them to you a bit earlier than usual as part of this Countdown Kit.

Secret Lair Countdown Kit: Marvel’s History of Heroes will be available to order on November 2, 2026. Players who want early access to these two Darkhold Destiny cards will need to secure their purchase before the limited-edition product sells out.

Lots more Darkhold Destiny spoilers will likely arrive closer to late February and early March 2027, about a month or so before the set officially releases.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Marvel: Darkhold Destiny release date gets a bit closer.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. Marvel: Darkhold Destiny prerelease events begin on April 2, 2027.