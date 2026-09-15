Magic: The Gathering – Why Isn’t Echoverse Lilliana a Planeswalker in Reality Fracture?

Magic: The Gathering’s next set, Reality Fracture, will offer fans a mirror universe look at a different version of Lilliana, but this white-mana healer is not a planeswalker card.

Lilliana the Faultless Explained

When Magic: The Gathering revealed that the Reality Fracture set would be creating an echoverse version of Lilliana as a Legendary Creature, many fans began to wonder why this version of the character hasn’t ignited their planeswalker spark.

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The main universe Lilliana ignited her planeswalker spark in a moment of trauma, after she had tried to save her dying brother with dark magic and turned him into a monster instead.

In the echoverse that Jace creates for Reality Fracture, this event never takes place and Lilliana never suffers the trauma that caused her spark to ignite. Instead, she becomes a powerful healer, which also helps explains her extended lifespan.

The echoverse Liliana rose to prominence as a healer in Benalia, belonging to a convocation of clerics known as the Forward Order. Thanks to her deep knowledge of botanical remedies, she was able to cure her brother from the brink of death. A few years later, Liliana received a divine blessing from an archangel, after successfully curing several Serra Angels of the same Cabal curse that had afflicted her brother.

Her healing powers have kept her youthful and alive for hundreds of years. She has used the time to become a very powerful healer, capable of closing grievous wounds with a mere touch.

Liliana is a self-righteous believer in “the ends justify the means” and will do everything to assist the Theorist in healing the Multiverse. Even taking on the role of Professor Opal, the headmaster of Hexhaven Academy and instructor at Vigorbloom.

The main universe Lilliana is being held prisoner in the echoverse after having been kidnapped by her doppelgänger on Strixhaven.

“This ruthless former Planeswalker is haunted by the memory of those she couldn’t save. Her attempt to cure her brother using necromancy condemned his soul, and her heroic sacrifice was taken from her by Gideon, who believed in her unwaveringly. Liliana has used her necromantic powers in pivotal battles across the Multiverse. But where she once sought to selfishly gain power, now she tries to support the greater good. Although she still leaves plenty of bodies in her wake.”

Fans can learn more about the echoverse lore by reading up on the ten episodes of Reality Fracture story that were released in the lead up to the set’s debut.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. Reality Fracture releases on October 2, 2026.