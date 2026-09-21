Magic: The Gathering Wretched Ranks – Full Commander Decklist

Wizards of the Coast reveals another full decklist for the upcoming mono-black Foundations Commander pre-constructed Magic: The Gathering deck.

Wretched Ranks Full Decklist Revealed

Magic: The Gathering is capitalizing on the growing popularity of its 100-card format by trying to get more novice and casual players into the Commander ecosystem with the new line of Foundations Commander decks.

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The Foundations Commander decks allow players to test out the 100-card card multiplayer format without investing in an expensive deck with complicated combos and obscure mechanics. Each Foundations Commander deck is built around just one color and fairly straightforward mechanics and strategies.

That said, each deck still includes some cool cards that will be enticing even to experienced players. The mono-black Wretched Ranks deck leans into undead themes and is full of zombies and zombie-themed cards.

Here’s a breakdown of the full Wretched Ranks decklist:

Creature

1 Ghoulcaller Gisa

1 Ayara, First of Locthwain

1 Cemetery Reaper

1 Champion of the Perished

1 Cryptbreaker

1 Death Baron

1 Diregraf Colossus

1 God-Eternal Bontu

1 Grave Titan

1 Graveborn Muse

1 Gravecrawler

1 Headless Rider

1 Josu Vess, Lich Knight

1 Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet

1 Liliana’s Reaver

1 Lord of the Undead

1 Midnight Reaper

1 Razorlash Transmogrant

1 Zul Ashur, Lich Lord

1 Carrion Feeder

1 Eternal Taskmaster

1 Fleshbag Marauder

1 Gray Merchant of Asphodel

1 Lord of the Accursed

1 Mire Triton

1 Noxious Ghoul

1 Soulless One

1 Undead Augur

1 Undead Butler

1 Undead Warchief

1 Vengeful Dead

1 Wight of Precinct Six

Enchantment

1 Bad Moon

1 Endless Ranks of the Dead

1 Liliana’s Mastery

1 Open the Graves

1 Oversold Cemetery

1 Phyrexian Arena

1 Marchesa’s Decree

Artifact

1 Arcane Signet

1 Bontu’s Monument

1 Charcoal Diamond

1 Commander’s Sphere

1 Infernal Idol

1 Mind Stone

1 Patchwork Banner

1 Sol Ring

Instant

1 Consumed by Greed

1 Consuming Corruption

1 Go for the Throat

1 Tendrils of Corruption

1 Withering Torment

Sorcery

1 Army of the Damned

1 Mutilate

1 Necrotic Hex

1 Ambition’s Cost

1 Cemetery Recruitment

1 Moan of the Unhallowed

1 Night’s Whisper

1 Sign in Blood

1 Syphon Flesh

Land

1 Castle Locthwain

1 Geier Reach Sanitarium

1 Barren Moor

1 Bojuka Bog

1 Memorial to Folly

1 Witch’s Cottage

33 Swamp

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Foundations Commander decks release alongside the rest of the Reality Fracture product line on October 2.