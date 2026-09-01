Magic: The Gathering Zeta Set Delivers Early 90s Playtest-Inspired Cards

Magic: The Gathering collectors have a chance to pick up some retro cards when the Zeta Set launches and delivers randomized boosters of inspired by the original playtest cards.

SECRET LAIR x MSCHF: THE ZETA SET Goes On Sale September 2, 2026

Magic: The Gathering’s Secret Lair drops have been arriving fast and furious in the final weeks of the summer. Just a few days ago Wizards of the Coast announced the Lo-Fi Girl product as part of the Supernormal Drop and now the team is back with a new addition to the Chaos Vault.

Videos by VICE

“MSCHF is taking Magic all the way back to the beginning. Back to the game’s earliest playtest days, when prototype cards were printed out, cut up, and passed around long before Magic reached the public, and players were still figuring out what, exactly, a Serra was.”

The new set was created in collaboration with MSCHF. Secret Lair x MSCHF: The Zeta Set uses public domain imagery, original photography from MSCHF, and a photocopied visual treatment to echo the handmade look of early Magic playtest materials.

The new drop was art directed by Jacob Covey in partnership with MSCHF and includes 121 Magic cards, ranging from early Magic classics to modern Commander favorites. Unlike most normal Secret Lair drops, this one is a randomized booster, so players won’t be able to guarantee which cards they are going to receive.

Secret Lair x MSCHF: The Zeta Set includes 1 Zeta Booster. Each Zeta Booster contains the following:

3 Common cards – From among 52 common cards

– From among 52 common cards 2 Uncommon cards – From among 39 uncommon cards

– From among 39 uncommon cards 1 Wildcard of any rarity – From among 52 common (60%), 39 uncommon (30%), 20 rare (7.5%), and 10 mythic rare (2.5%) cards

– From among 52 common (60%), 39 uncommon (30%), 20 rare (7.5%), and 10 mythic rare (2.5%) cards 1 Rare or mythic rare card – From among 20 rare (75%) and 10 mythic rare (25%) cards

Secret Lair x MSCHF: The Zeta Set includes three new visual treatments:

Photocopy

Photocopy Negative

Color Banding

Photocopy uses a black-and-white photocopy look, Photocopy Negative inverts that look, while Color Banding adds CMYK distortion inspired by common printer misalignment.

Secret Lair x MSCHF: The Zeta Set will go on sale at 9 a.m. PT on September 2, 2026, through the Chaos Vault for $19.92 while supplies last and limited to 12 per customer.

The announcement also teased that Secret Lair plans to continue testing out unique new ideas like this in the future.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through MTG Arena.