Magic: The Gathering’s Jace Goes Full Supervillain in Reality Fractured Reveal Trailer

The debut reveal for Magic: The Gathering Reality Fractured has arrived and players can now get a closer look at what sort of chaos Jace is unleashing on the Multiverse in this upcoming set.

Magic: The Gathering Reality Fracture Reveal Trailer

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After a few weeks of teasers and lore drops, Magic: The Gathering is finally ready to reveal a ton of details about the upcoming Jace-centric Reality Fractured set that arrives in less than a month.

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The trailer that kicks off the debut video includes voiceover from Jace Beleren, who has been one of the most central characters to the Magic story for years. After experiencing trauma after trauma, it seems Jace is convinced that the only way to end the cycle of suffering is for him to shatter reality and play god.

Reality Fracture sees Jace trying to make a new world to correct the old. In Jace’s quest to make a world with pain, unfortunately it seems that the existing world must come to an end. This means means that a handful of the remaining heroes will stand against Jace and attempt to save the world and their friend from his extreme vision.

The set itself looks very interesting and features a ton of unique mechanics, art, and booster themes built around the shattered universe story. Players who have enjoyed Magic for years will see a ton of references to previous locations, cards, and characters inverted in Jace’s reality.

Each booster pack will even feature a one echoed pair. That means there will be two cards that are mirror versions of each other from the two realities. For example, a booster may contain both Karn, Argent Defender (regular universe) and Karn, Gilded Guardian. The Gilded Guardian version of Karn is from Jace’s universe, where he is living peacefully on a Mirrodin that was never ravaged by the Phyrexian invasion.

This cycle of echoed pairs allowed the developers to explore all kinds of interesting “What Ifs?” to see what particular cards and characters could be like if something dramatically different had happened in the history of the in-game world.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Reality Fracture release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally on Magic Arena. Reality Fracture releases on October 2, 2026. Prerelease events will take place starting on September 25.