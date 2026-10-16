Magic: The Gathering’s Top Modern Deck (And How To Counter It)

Reality Fracture adds a lot of new cards to the arsenal for Magic: The Gathering players, but one deck continues to dominate the field in the Modern format metagame.

All The Most Popular Decks in the Modern Metagame

Magic: The Gathering’s Modern format doesn’t have as many major shakeups as a rotating format like Standard, but a new set launch tends to bring a few new staples into the card pool that can have an impact.

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At this point in the season, enough tournaments have taken place after the Reality Fracture launch for the number crunchers to begin studying what sort of impact the new set has had. Frank Karsten’s latest Metagame Mentor report reveals that Broodscale Combo is dominating the format by taking up 17.3% of the field and boasting an impressive 54.8% match win rate.

“Decks with poor matchups against Broodscale Combo, such as Esper Goryo’s, Esper Blink, Eldrazi Tron, Boros Land Destruction, and Dimir Midrange, are gradually declining in popularity… At the same time, decks with favorable matchups against Broodscale Combo, including properly tuned Boros Energy, Jeskai Blink, Jeskai Chant, and Azorius Chant, have been climbing in popularity. Azorius Chant in particular went 149-76 against Broodscale Combo across the last five Regional Championships, good for a 66% matchup. As a result, Azorius Chant has emerged as one of the best ways to defeat Broodscale Combo.”

Here is the full breakdown of the most popular decks in the Modern format as of mid-October 2026 (in order of popularity and performance):

Broodscale Combo

Izzet Prowess

Boros Energy

Esper Blink

Izzet Affinity

Azorius Chant

Domain Zoo

Esper Goryo’s

Eldrazi Tron

Devoted Druid Combo

Amulet Titan

Ruby Storm

Dimir Midrange

Jeskai Blink

Boros Land Destruction

Living End

Rakdos Delirium

Simic Neoform

Jeskai Chant

Tameshi Belcher

Eldrazi Trudge

Other

For those who are less familiar with this format, Modern is a nonrotating 60-card format based on expansion sets, core sets, and straight-to-Modern sets from Eighth Edition forward, save for cards on the banned list.

Although Broodscale Combo is likely to be a top performer at upcoming tournaments, it sounds like there are plenty of decks that specialize in countering that strategy that players can bring to the table if they want to try and play the underdog and fight back against the top deck.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.