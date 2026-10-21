Magic: The The Gathering Star Trek Brings Back Incredibly Popular Rare Lands

Magic: The Gathering officially spoiled a ton of new cards from the upcoming Star Trek set this week, including a very exciting cycle of rare lands.

Magic: The Gathering Star Trek Brings Back Shock Lands

For competitive Magic: The Gathering players, one of the most exciting parts of every set reveal is seeing which rare land cycle will be featured. The upcoming Star Trek set isn’t disappointing, with the inclusion of all ten shock lands.

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Shock lands are a powerful staple in many Magic: The Gathering formats and offer players early game access to two different color mana at the relatively inexpensive cost of 2 life.

The following lands have all been confirmed in the Star Trek set visual spoiler:

Blood Crypt

Breeding Pool

Godless Shrine

Hallowed Fountain

Overgrown Tomb

Sacred Foundry

Steam Vents

Stomping Grounds

Temple Garden

Watery Grave

Collectors will also be able to hunt down 10 special LCARS shock lands with unique art:

“Explore 10 different and strange new worlds with the 10 LCARS shock lands. Each LCARS shock land features a special frame that captures the Enterprise’s on-board computer, and the artwork depicts one of the many unforgettable planets explored in Star Trek. Whether you’re navigating Standard with Steam Vents or charting a course through Legacy with Watery Grave, you’ll want to add these lands to your personal database.”

Non-foil and traditional foil LCARS shock lands appear in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Surge foil versions of these cards appear only in Collector Boosters.

The inclusion of the full art LCARS shock lands is a very exciting addition that may add a bit of motivation for players to collect cards from this set, even if they already have a full set of shock lands from previous printings.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Star Trek set release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Magic: The Gathering – Star Trek set releases November 13, 2026.