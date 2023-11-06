I Tried Magic Wand’s Micro Vibrator (and It Was Even Better Than the OG)

Every once in a while, Magic Wand likes to remind everyone who’s boss. The sexual wellness brand pioneered vibrator production in the 1970s with its then-namesake wand massager, and has been continually releasing a smorgasbord of sizes and styles of its trademark Pound Town device ever since. Consider the latest iteration, which legit made me squeal at first sight. Meet the impossibly tiny, and impossibly powerful Magic Wand Micro vibrator:

Vibratex, aka the new steward of the Magic Wand name, has been working hard to bring us patient, horny plebes smaller and smaller versions of its beloved but humongous vibrator. For those who may have forgotten, the OG Magic Wand is big. In the words of one Amazon reviewer, “It’s as big as my arm with a head as big as my fist.” It’s a beefy, Subway sammie of a sex toy (not to be confused with the Subway ‘Fleshlight’), the largest version of which is 12.75 inches long, and is an absolute powerhouse for those seeking jet propulsion-levels of direct clitoral contact. That generous length is also what has helped make the Magic Wand such an accessible sex toy for folks with a limited range of motion, allowing for them to touch previously hard-to-reach places.

Anyway, about a year ago, Magic Wand came out with a nine-inch “Mini” version of the wand, and now it has dropped an even smaller version that comes in at just 4.5 inches in length. I hoped that being tinier than a Twix, or a 2000s Nokia cell phone, it might bring its own smol advantages; palm-sized sex toys can be easier for some users to not only travel with, but grip during sex. And this new version of the vibe isn’t just small by Magic Wand standards. It’s practically small enough for an American Girl Doll.

I could go on, but let’s get into a more organized breakdown of the Magic Wand Micro, from the good to the bad to the unexpectedly excellent.

What was rad

As far as vibrations go, the Micro proves that Magic Wand still takes its powerful reputation seriously. In fact, the Micro actually packs faster vibrations than the OG wand (6,500 RPM versus 6,000 RPM, respectively), and I was surprised by how easy it was to get off with the vibe over my super thick bathrobe. The Micro doesn’t have a dizzying amount of settings, either—just three speeds and four vibration patterns—which might be a minus for some people, though it just kept me from getting confused and bogged down in detail. I don’t need to feel like I’m behind a DJ booth when I’m trying to cum.

The soft, silicone tip of the wand is plenty flexible, too, and I enjoyed reaching for the vibe on my nightstand, where it was easily dwarfed by my iPhone and book, whenever I was bored and horny, lazy and horny, or horny and experiencing shoulder pain. Remember: Many Magic Wand stans do actually use these wands as body massagers, too. Part of why they’re such successful products is their versatility in the wellness arena.

I also really won’t shut up about how satisfyingly small this thing is. The Micro does the same thing for my serotonin levels as videos of tiny, frolicking animals. As clinical psychologist Dr. Sam Von Reiche explains in this Real Simple article, our brains are hardwired “to love cute, small things by rewarding us with a shot of dopamine […] to help guarantee we will be drawn to our tiny babies.” I guess that explains the fireworks in my brain whenever I see the Micro charging by my toothbrush, which towers over it in comparison:

Photo by the Author

Last but not least, the small stature of this toy makes it thrice as stealthy for travel. I recently flew across the country, and expected the TSA to pull out the wand when they stopped to search my bag. Cue my surprise when an agent asked, “Ma’am, what’s this?” about the burrito in my carry-on, while my Micro remained undisturbed next to my socks.

What was tricky

The Micro comes with a little lanyard-esque attachment, but I would also love a sturdier, circular key ring to attach the vibrator to my car and house keys fob.

TL;DR

Magic Wand has been the master of no-fuss wand vibrators for more than half a century, and its Micro vibrator proved to be much more than a novelty drop with its top-notch engineering and design. With speeds that outrun even its gargantuation elder, the OG Magic Wand, the Micro is the perfect version of its namesake vibe for folks who want the same, powerful clitoral vibrations in the palm of their hand. I can’t imagine how the Magic Wand team will reinvent its star next, but fingers crossed for an AirPod-sized version.

Purchase the Magic Wand Micro vibrator at Amazon and Lovehoney.

