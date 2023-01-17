The Magic Wand Still Has the Biggest Buzz of Any Vibrator

Before we landed on the moon, we landed on the Magic Wand. In 1968, the now-iconic vibrator first appeared as an, ahem, “overall body massager” from the Hitachi company, and was swiftly—and stealthily—employed as a moonlighting clitoral vibrator by people with vaginas long before there was a viable sex toy market, let alone Pornhub and X-Tube, and the world has never been the same since. Now, the iconic sex toy has been given a tantalizing, mini-me vibrator accomplice.

The new Magic Wand Mini features a powerful motor, three easily navigable speeds, and a rechargeable battery with 2.5 hours of run time. And, as the latest member of the Magic Wand fam, this iteration of the vibrator is one of the most compact and affordable yet. But what makes the Magic Wand and its smaller, portable, new sibling so damn special, after all this time? In a sea of increasingly swish sexual wellness companies including Dame, Maude, and LELO, only the Magic Wand has the inimitable, powerful reputation as the sex toy that started the modern sex toy industry. Not only is the vibrator beloved by beginners and seasoned sex toy users alike, but its history and pedigree allow it to say, “Look dude, I got here first, and I know what I’m doing.”

Photo: Magic Wand

“[It’s] a household name for a reason,” wrote one reviewer on Babeland about its gift of intense, direct clitoral stimulation. The vibe has amassed a 4.5-star review on the site, with many reviewers saying, “The [motor] that this wand packs is unrivaled. The versatility, its size, design, and [the] power it affords makes it [a worthy] investment”; while another simply signed-off with “Level up.”

Whatever your sex toy preferences, the Magic Wand, which has been owned by Vibratex since 2000, has never stopped being a part of the conversation in sex-positive communities. There are over 83,000 views for the #HitachiMagicWand hashtag on TikTok, and seemingly endless Magic Wand stan accounts on Instagram, including our favorite, @thehitachibandit_, the Banksy of sex toy aficionados. (Plus, as a 12-inch long massager—most vibes are half that size—it’s also easy to use the classic Magic Wand for its intended purpose—working out the kinks in your neck, your back, your [redacted], and anywhere else you please.)

Simply put, the Magic Wand buzzed so that today’s vibrators could blast off. Whether you’re curious about how to start using sex toys or hankering for an orgasm that will launch you into space, the new and improved Magic Wand Mini is ready to rock your world, as it always has been. And if you want to learn more about what it was like to spank the bank before the days of the internet and readily available sex toys, tune into Sex Before The Internet on Tuesdays at 9PM on VICE TV.

The Magic Wand Mini can be purchased at Babeland and Good Vibrations.

