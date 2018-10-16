Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Is Tweeting Tupac Lyrics Now

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad spent his eight years as the President of Iran overseeing the rapid deterioration of human rights in his country, detaining journalists and dissidents, calling homosexuality an “ugly deed,” denying the Holocaust, and pissing off much of the planet.

But time eventually makes feckless, self-serving, 61-year-old Twitter users of us all, so Ahmadinejad tweets now. He tweets about Colin Kaepernick; he tweets about LeBron James and Michael Jordan; he tweets about, erm, Zionism’s impact on the #AmericanPeople. Even when he has a busy day, he always makes time for Twitter.

And now he tweets Tupac lyrics.

One of the main objectives of the #BlackPantherParty was feeding the hungry; which did not sit well with the #UnitedStatesGovernment . #BrotherHuey #October15



" It's time to fight back that's what Huey said. Two shots in the dark, now Huey's dead" — Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) October 15, 2018

Ahmadinejad tweeted this line from Tupac’s “Changes” yesterday, on the 52nd anniversary of the foundation of the Black Panther Party. If you would like to know more about the Black Panther Party and its legacy, here are a few sources more worthwhile than Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

