Mail Carrier’s Lunch Stolen Off Truck by Very Naughty Doggos

Hi, have you read the news or looked at the internet or just walked past CNN long enough to read more than two words at the bottom of the screen? Yeah? Then you know that everything is terrible—everything except these two dogs that we don’t even deserve.

Bear and Bull are both six-year-old Labrador Mastiffs and they’re good boys, even though they have a tendency to get into trouble. Their owner Carol Jordan, rescued the brothers from a high-kill shelter when they were puppies, and it seems like they’ve made her life more enjoyable—and slightly more complicated—ever since. She recently came home to find a pastel-colored note from the US Postal Service in her mailbox. “Our immediate thought was, ‘What did the boys do now?’” she told CBS News.

Videos by VICE

The boys ate a mail carrier, is what they did. No, wait, that’s not right. But they did climb into the mail truck and helped themselves to her lunch.

“Hey, I drove up to deliver a package, and both of the dogs crawled into my truck they got into my lunch and ate an egg and some carrots and some pumpkin seeds,” the mail carrier wrote. “I don’t know if that will upset their tummies, just FYI.” (Apparently the dogs didn’t eat the carrots; they spit some half-chewed bits onto the grass, which was enough evidence to convict them both of being the cutest thieves ever.)

OK, first, that’s an adorable way to snitch on someone. Jordan felt like she had to respond, so she posted a picture of the two guilty-looking dogs on Facebook, along with pictures of the “Thank You and We’re Sorry” card she wrote on behalf of the dogs. “Sorry we ate your lunch,” it said. “Thank you for sharing… P.S. Our humans said thank you for leaving a note. We didn’t like the note, we got in trouble.” Carol, Bear and Bull also slipped a $20 Subway gift card into the envelope.

There. Let’s all stare at the picture of those two doggos and then close our laptops for the rest of the day, or possibly for the rest of our lives.