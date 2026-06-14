‘Main Character Walks’ Might Be the Confidence Boost You Didn’t Know You Needed

As a writer who grew up with obsessive-compulsive disorder, I have a tendency to fall into maladaptive daydreams far more often than I’d like to admit. But the older I get, the more I’ve been able to control these daydreams and use them to my advantage. For example, I’ll channel my creativity when writing scenes in my novel or create motivating scenarios for when I’m walking outside. In fact, I have an entire playlist dedicated to my “main character walks,” which doubles as both a workout and a confidence-boosting exercise.

Essentially, I use my walks as a time to pretend I’m, well, the main character in the story of my life. I mean, why not? We all should treat ourselves as such (with respect to and consideration for others, of course). But little did I realize that main character walks were actually quite common, so much so that they’ve become a trend on TikTok—and for good reason. Here are three incredible benefits of a main character walk.

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1. You Get Your Steps In

According to Harvard Health, “Evidence suggests that 7500 steps is a good daily goal to reduce the risk of an early death.” Walking is a great way to move your body and can even be an effective form of cardio.

“Walking is an ideal option in terms of physical activity. It requires no specialized skill—everyone knows how to walk,” Dr. Cedric Bryant, president and chief science officer of the American Council on Exercise, told TODAY.com. “It’s low impact and safe.”

Couple that with your “main character” energy, and you’ll be stepping into your power (quite literally) in no time.

2. Boosts Your Confidence

Main character walks can help you gain confidence, so long as you’re not using them solely for external validation. In other words, don’t pay attention to who’s watching you strut on the treadmill. Rather, focus on centering the exercise around yourself without expecting perfection or attempting to mold how others view you.

“Research consistently shows that people who view themselves as active agents in their story demonstrate better mental health outcomes and stronger resilience,” says Duygu Balan, LPCC, in a Psychology Today article on the topic. “Being the main character isn’t about being perfect. It’s about embracing the full arc and showing up in the scenes that are slow, messy, and unfiltered. Because the best characters are the flawed ones. They stumble. They get back up. And they keep going.”

While the above commentary is about the idea of “main character energy” as a whole, it can also be applied to your main character walk. If you stumble, grow tired, or have to slow down, don’t be hard on yourself. You’re not seeking perfection here. Walk—quite literally!—with purpose toward your goals, using the exercise to empower you.

3. Reduces Screen Time

When embarking on a main character walk, you likely aren’t staring down at your phone or watching TikTok videos. Instead, your shoulders are back, your chin is tilted up, and your eyes are locked ahead. And while you might be listening to your main character walk Spotify playlist, you’re not distracting yourself with social media content. This is a major benefit of this exercise.

According to the Associated Clinic of Psychology, “The relationship between screen time and mental health is increasingly studied, and the findings are clear: more time on screens—especially passive or social media use—can lead to poorer mental health outcomes.”

By reducing screen time, you might experience health benefits like improved sleep quality, reduced eye strain and headaches, better posture, enhanced focus, and stronger social connections, the clinic states.

In other words, your main character walks are actually improving both your physical and mental health, likely in ways you hadn’t even considered.