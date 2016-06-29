Watch Pretty People Argue Sensually in Dress Shirts for Majid Jordan’s “Make It Work” Video



Majid Jordan just dropped their video for “Make It Work” on the OVO blog, and true to their nighttime aesthetic, it features lots of smoking, cars, and the use of pouty women as generic props. The storyline involves Majid getting into an argument with his girlfriend as they both wear loose dress shirts (sexy!) and his rueful memories of getting blue balls from aforementioned pouty, scantily-clad women. How does an argument like that even happen? Maybe everyone’s just way too sexy in this parallel-universe Toronto to make relationships work. Ah well. Watch the “Make It Work” video below.

Phil Witmer is tired. Follow him on Twitter.