Major ARC Raiders Update Rolls Out New Player Project and Character Outfit

ARC Raiders players can now download update 2.3 and dive into new content with a ton of fixes, adjustments, and some exciting additions.

ARC RAiders Souls Offering Player Project

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Update 2.3 brings with it a brand-new player project for raiders to contribute to. The Souls Offering content is available now and players can begin the grind today.

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While the four contradas of Toledo can’t agree on much, one thing they all have in common are the losses they’ve suffered topside. As brutal stories from Pendola Pass trickle into the cantinas, Celeste is encouraging members of Speranza to pause and honor the fallen.

Remember each fallen Raider for who they were, and the dents they were able to make in ARC’s onslaught. Each offering is unique, but all who pause in reverence share in their Soul’s Offering.

ARC Raiders Noxious Set

In addition to the player project, the big update also includes a new set for players to add to their wardobe.

“Update 2.3 is rolling out right now with the Noxious Set, a number of fixes and a new player project! Please restart the game to download.”

The update included the other following changes, as well:

Adjusted loot distribution in the Emperor. Containers near the entrance now yield lower-tier rewards, with higher-tier loot placed deeper inside.

Fixed a case where rolling enemies would continue to lay tracks after they died.

Improved the way ARC move when they are close to the borders of the map.

Fixed an issue where players could stand on the Skulker indefinitely.

Adjusted Vaporizer debris so they no longer fly away or jitter; responses now better match their weight and size.

Added new visual hatches to make it easier to see how far the Frigate puzzle has progressed.

Fixed missing collision on the Frigate that allowed players to enter or hide inside geometry, and prevented players getting stuck on the wings.

Minor animation adjustment to the Bull Rush skill’s camera animation on hit.

Fixed an issue where magazines did not eject during reloads on Bettina, Bobcat, and Kettle.

Since Frozen Trail has released, the ARC Raiders team has been including fixes in the weekly updates. After today they will go back to the regular schedule of fixes every three weeks and store updates on a weekly basis.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more ARC Raiders news and updates.

ARC Raiders is available now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.