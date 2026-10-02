Major Concert Venue Scraps All December Shows Weeks Before Holiday Season

In an announcement on Friday, October 2, 2026, the Grand Hall at Olympia has canceled its booked December concerts. , they confirmed, “We are disappointed to announce that the concerts scheduled to take place in the Grand Hall at Olympia in December 2026 will not proceed as planned.”

The venue listed the five canceled concerts on their website. This includes Royal Blood’s booked date on December 3. Also canceled were two concerts by Bloc Party and Interpol on December 4 and 5, and Jamie T on December 11 and 12.

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The venue went on to explain their reasoning for sudden cancellations. “Olympia has a long and proud history of hosting live music and live entertainment events. However, following recent planning and operational review work associated with these events and given the regulatory process and timetable involved, it is not possible to move forward with these concerts in December. We are working closely with the promoter to finalize arrangements for each concert. Ticket holders will be contacted directly with further information and are advised to await guidance from their point of purchase.”

They also added, “Live music events at other Olympia venues such as the British Airways ARC will continue as planned.”

Booked Artists Respond To The Cancellations

English rock band Royal Blood took to their Instagram page to acknowledge the cancellations. They’ve assured fans that they’re attempting to make up for it. “We are absolutely gutted that we cannot perform at Olympia as planned and know that this will be disappointing to our fans who’ve bought tickets and made arrangements to see us. Despite exploring every option, there are no viable alternative venues in London on December 3, and rather than further disruption to people’s plans over the Christmas period, all tickets will be refunded in full.” In the comments, fans responded with disappointment. One fan echoed the band’s feelings, commenting, “Gutted.” Another responded with “Absolute joke.”

Interpol also expressed their disappointment on their Instagram story. They told fans to “standby for news of Interpol playing in London shortly- to clarify, all other Interpol shows in Europe and the UK in November and December will go ahead as planned. The issue solely relates to the show at the Olympia Grand Hall.”

Bloc Party also used the term “gutted” to express their feelings about the cancellations. Jamie T has yet to comment on his two canceled shows.

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