Major Lazer Just Dropped A Surprise, Star-Studded EP, ‘Know No Better’

Diplo’s Major Lazer crew has been no stranger to releasing mega hits. Last summer, the production group released “Cold Water” with Justin Bieber and MØ. At the top of this year, they grabbed Nicki Minaj and PARTYNEXTDOOR for their “Run Up” track. Today, the trio released a surprise six-track EP titled Know No Better. The project is the perfect preparation for summer as it features a host of easy-going, feel good tracks. Dancehall heavyweights like Sean Paul, Busy Signal, and Konshens show up as guests. On the afrobeats side, they feature Nigerian stars Ice Prince and Patoranking. Rap stars Quavo and Travis Scott make an appearance as well.

Along with the release of Know No Better is a video for its title track which features Travis Scott, Quavo, and former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello. The clip shows someone riding around the world’s most beloved cities, putting up Major Lazer fliers. Watch the video above and stream the EP below.

