Major Lazer Will Play Historic First Show in Cuba

Major Lazer is set to perform a free show on March 6 in Havana, Cuba in front of the reopened US embassy—the first time a high-profile US musical act will play on the island nation since president Obama began restoring ties with the country in July 2015, The Guardian reports.

Diplo, the prominent dance producer and figurehead of Major Lazer, released a statement with the announcement:

“Cuba has such a powerful cultural impact all over the world and for me, especially growing up in Florida, it became one of the biggest cultural centres for music to evolve from. I was lucky enough to visit Cuba a few years back with my friends Calle 13 and during my four days there my mind was blown by the people, depth of culture and their way of life.”



