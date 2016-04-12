Major Lazer’s Jillionaire Produces Soca Star Bunji Garlin’s Scorching “Television”

Trinidadian artist Jillionaire, one third of Diplo‘s dance supergroup Major Lazer, has pulled production duties alongside New York-based producer Richie Beretta, on soca star Bunji Garlin’s new track, “Television.”

The tune is a swelling, braggadocio-filled hybrid of hip-hop, soca, and electro, with just the right amount of the pew-pew synths and rattling bass that Major Lazer has become known for.

Videos by VICE

As a solo artist, Garlin has had plenty of success, but his new crossover is sure to garner attention from soca and EDM fans alike. In a recent Billboard interview, the 37-year-old artist said, “As a soca artist, doing these kinds of things isn’t considered normal—but I’m ready to have some fun with it.”

“Television” is out now via Jillionaire’s own Feel Up Records.

Gigen Mammoser is on Twitter.

