Major Lazer’s “Run Up” Video with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Nicki Minaj Is a Critique of Our Hollow Millennial Lives or Something

So, selfies. Those are bad, right? Like, there has to be no greater sign that we as a society are collapsing than the fact that the young people enjoy being confident in their appearances every once in a while. Yup, definitely worse than shady governments, racists, capitalism, basically everything the previous generations wrought upon us. Smartphones… are the devil.

It’s that kind of Banksy-ish fakedeep thinking that the video for Major Lazer’s breezy PartyNextDoor and Nicki Minaj collab “Run Up” lampoons as it depicts a party where everyone is presumably busy crafting Snapchat epics instead of paying attention to their surroundings and the people around them dancing. Admittedly, this is rather unsafe. Still, while the video is funny, doesn’t laughing at neo-Luddite doofuses end up doubling back into making fun of selfie teens themselves? Is this a social commentary ouroboros? It’s probably not that deep. Watch the “Run Up” video below.

Videos by VICE

Phil just wants everyone to have a good time. He’s on Twitter.

