Major Leak Confirms PS6 Release Date Rumors Were Real

A new leak claims to have confirmed the PS6 release date window that Sony is aiming for. If true, it means that the previously leaked rumored PlayStation 6 launch plans were actually accurate all along.

Screenshot: PlayStation

In August, the PS6 release date and specs were reportedly leaked online. While the rumor actually had a lot of credibility behind it, there was still a lot unknown about Sony’s launch plans for the next-gen device. However, tech expert Moore’s Law Is Dead has recently doubled down on the leak. The insider says he’s confident that he knows when Sony is going to start production of the PlayStation 6.

In an October 13 video, the tech enthusiast revealed that the PS6 will begin manufacturing in mid-2027. Moore’s Law Is Dead also clarified that these have actually been Sony’s plans for a while now. “Sony has been planning as of two years ago to manufacture the PS6 in the middle of 2027. I literally have a document showing when they’re manufacturing these. And it’s in the middle to even early 2027.”

Fall 2027 or Early 2028 Launch Window

Screenshot: PlayStation

It appears that the leak comes from internal AMD or PlayStation documents about production. This is interesting for a few reasons. If PS6 is going into full manufacturing early in that year, then a Fall 2027 release date is not off the table. Conversely, it could also point towards an early or mid-2028 launch.

Regardless, this gives us a pretty concrete release window for when we can expect the PlayStation 6 to hit stores. And yeah, the initial 2027 release date rumors were completely spot on. The fact that Sony has been planning this for two years also means the date is not likely to be moved too drastically either.

PS6 Pricing Could Be Impacted by Xbox Price Hikes

Screenshot: Microsoft

While Moore’s Law Is Dead didn’t have any concrete information about the PS6 price, he brought up a few interesting factors that could impact it. The tech expert said that Microsoft recently raising the price of its products has him worried. “I’m more concerned with the fact that the Xbox Series X is $800 and that the Xbox handheld is $1,000. Like that’s what’s going to make the PS6 expensive.”

Moore’s Law Is Dead then explained that the PS6 pricing will come down to whether Sony wants to be aggressively consumer-friendly or not. The enthusiast brought up the PS4 and PS5 being sold at a profit loss initially when they launched. “We don’t know which way they will go. I mean, sure, the PS6 could be up to $800. But if they went back to the PS4 era of taking a 10% loss at launch mode, there is nothing stopping the PS6 being $499. Or $549 without a disc drive.”

PlayStation has also reportedly made changes to the PS6’s hardware design that would allow it to cut down on costs. But only time will tell if these factors are factored into the PlayStation 6’s final pricing point. However, it should be pointed out that a recent leak reports that the next-gen Xbox console could be sold for as high as $1.2k dollars.

Microsoft is allegedly competing with gaming PCs and not PlayStation. So the PS6 will either be as affordable as the PS4, or players are going to feel the squeeze on their wallets even more as gaming prices continue to rise through the roof. It will be interesting to see if Sony follows in the footsteps of Microsoft or sticks to affordability.