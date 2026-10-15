Major Metal Band Abruptly Parts Ways With Lead Singer After 14 Years

Longtime Finnish metal band Nightwish announced on October 15, 2026, that they were parting ways with vocalist Floor Jansen. The band made a statement about the split with an Instagram post, informing fans of their plans for the near future.

“After careful consideration, we have, in mutual agreement, decided to part ways,” the statement began. “This decision is necessary and important to us and our future ambitions. Thus, we will now pursue those goals in our own separate ways. We wish each other nothing but the very best on our respective artistic journeys.”

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Nightwish added, “For you, dear listener, and indeed for us, this marks the end of a truly great voyage.” They then assuaged any fears that they were splitting up for good, writing, “Nightwish will continue. We will move forward and enter the studio in 2027 to record a new album.”

Great news for Nightwish fans. But maybe not so great for those who loved Floor Jansen’s vocals. Still, to continue after three decades and several lineup changes is no small feat for a band.

“As we celebrate 30 years of Nightwish, we couldn’t be more excited about our music and our future,” the post concluded.

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Floor Jansen joined Nightwish in 2012 after 12 years as vocalist for symphonic metal band After Forever and her own group ReVamp. Nightwish’s founding vocalist, Tarja Turunen, was let go from the band in 2005. Anette Olzon replaced her, but was also fired in 2012. Floor Jansen then joined as Olzon’s replacement.

Nightwish seems to have a recorded habit of booting their female vocalists due to interpersonal conflicts. Turunen initially told her bandmates in 2004 that she intended to leave after one more album, but wanted to keep the news quiet. However, she was then fired through an open letter on the band’s website in October 2005. The letter was essentially an assault on her character, with the band claiming they could no longer work with her.

Anette Olzon was fired for similar personality clashes, allegedly. She claimed her departure was because she was pregnant, and wanted to push back the tour to accommodate. Songwriter Tuomos Holopainen denied the request, according to Olzon. The band’s response claimed that “her personality didn’t fit this work community, and was even detrimental to it.”

Nightwish’s current statement describes a mutual decision to split with Floor Jansen. But the band’s track record offers another perspective. However, that’s likely not anything new for longtime Nightwish fans who have weathered the many lineup changes already. Comments on the band’s Instagram post prove as much.

Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns