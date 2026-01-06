Major Pokémon Leak Claims Pikachu Is Getting a Brand-New Design

Pikachu is getting a new design for the first time in years, according to a new Pokémon leak. If true, the Game Freak mascot will reportedly get a redesign for the rumored Gen 10 Pokémon Wind and Wave games.

New Pikachu Pokémon Gen 10 Design Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

It’s 2026, which means we are celebrating the Pokémon 30th Anniversary this year. While Pokémon Gen 10 hasn’t been officially confirmed, a major leak back in October claims the next games will be called Pokémon Wind and Wave. According to rumors, the RPGs will take place in Southeast Asia and will focus on players exploring multiple islands.

However, a recent leak has reportedly revealed Pikachu’s new design in Pokémon Gen 10. A leaked image of the mascot was posted on X by Light_88. In the post, the account gives a comparison of how the new Pikachu model looks compared to the one used in Pokémon Legends Z-A. The new design shows a chubbier Pikachu with a much more expressive face.

Screenshot: X @Light_88_

It should be pointed out that these leaked images were reportedly from an older build of the game. So the final design of Pikachu might actually change when it debuts in Pokémon Gen 10.

There is also confusion over whether this leaked model is the official look Pikachu will sport in the new games, or a new size/mechanic variant. Regardless, it looks like the Pokémon mascot will get a new design for the first time in years in the upcoming games.

Pokémon Gen 10 Battle Gimmick Leak May Involve Pikachu

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Interestingly, there was also another leak that allegedly showcases the Pokémon Gen 10 battle gimmick. In the leaked animation, we see Pikachu’s body inflate like a balloon. Yeah, it’s as weird as it sounds. In the leaked clip, we see the Pikachu’s body going through a strange transformation as energy surges throughout its various body parts.

According to leaks, the new Gen 10 battle gimmick centers around Pokémon receiving a blessing from gods called Majins. Similar to Mega Evolution, Pokémon holding certain items get boosted stats. So it’s possible that the leaked Gen 10 Pikachu animation is actually the new battle mechanic in motion.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

“Exceptionally powerful Pokémon that become possessed by the Majin. Concept art reportedly depicted the leader of the Majin inhabiting a Legendary or Mythical Pokémon, granting it immense power, subtle coloration changes, and a visible aura—similar to the effects seen on Trial Bosses in Sun and Moon.”

Pikachu Is Reportedly Getting Multiple Changes in 2026

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

This isn’t the only time Pikachu is getting a major design overhaul in 2026. As we reported back in September, the mascot is also getting its first new variant in over 25 years. In Pokémon Pokopia, players will be able to catch Peakychu.

While there is still a lot we don’t know about the new Pikachu form, many speculate that it’s a Ghost-type form. After all, Peakychu has an ominous white glowing look to it. My personal favorite theory is that it’s a Mimikyu that has actually managed to turn into a Pikachu.