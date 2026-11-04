Major Twist in Takeoff Murder Case Just Days Before Trial Was Set to Begin

The trial revolving around the murder of Takeoff isn’t going to take place as we once thought. In a report from XXL, Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of killing the Migos rapper, won’t go to trial as expected. Initially, he was heading to trial on November 5th. However, now with new pieces of evidence, the trial has been moved to April 15th, 2027.

“Both sides had numerous trial conflicts, and the state recently turned over a large amount of evidence that had not been seen by Mr. Clark’s previous counsel. While there is nothing harmful in that evidence, we still need time to review it. We still fully expect to prevail,” attorney Kent Schaffer said.

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As it stands, Clark maintains his innocence in the murder of Takeoff and pleaded not guilty. As the trial drew closer to its date, the Houston DJ overhauled his defense team. He dropped Letitia Quinones-Hollins from his team in favor of Schaffer. Then, Schaffer brought in Dan Cogdell and Anthony Osso into the fold.

This news came over four years since he was killed around 2:30 a.m. at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston. Police reported that it all stemmed from a heated argument over a dice game that the late rapper had nothing to do with.

Takeoff trial Delayed until April 2027 As New Evidence Arrives in The Case

His tragic murder has caused old friends Offset and Quavo to finally reunite. Their conflict is what made Migos break up in the first place. Now, years later, they’ve seemingly mended fences and have eyed one last album together in honor of Takeoff.

“It’s possible. It’s not impossible,” Offset said back in August 2025 about a new Migos album. “There’s no conversations about that though, but we’re just building each other first. We’re checking on each other.”

Additionally, he stressed to Carmelo Anthony on his podcast that Quavo is like family to him. Despite any past bad blood in the past, losing Takeoff reminded him to never take that family for granted.

“It be the internet trying to do some old shit, but with us, it ain’t about that. Like, we holla at each other,” Offset explained. “We gotta holla at each other in the day, at the end of the day, man. That’s family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime. In the day, a n***a ain’t finna play with him, or a n***a ain’t finna play with me.”

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