Marjorie Taylor Greene Once Told AOC to ‘Get Rid of Her Diaper’ and Face Her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to chase down Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wednesday and called her a “coward” for not agreeing to a debate on the Green New Deal, causing the New York congresswoman to raise security concerns. And apparently, it’s not the first time Greene has pulled a stunt like this.

In early 2019, Greene visited Ocasio-Cortez’s office and threw a tantrum because the New York Democrat’s staff refused to allow her in. Naturally, Greene streamed the entire incident on Facebook Live.

The February 2019 video, which has since been deleted but was obtained and uploaded by CNN, is nearly 40 minutes long and shows Greene visiting various congressional offices. About eight minutes in, she arrives at Ocasio-Cortez’s office, which she calls a “daycare” and compares to a “sorority” because of the Post-It notes on the door.

Greene and the group she’s with, which includes former congressional candidate and Capitol rioter Anthony Aguero, attempt to walk into Ocasio-Cortez’s office, but find the door is locked.

“Excuse me, I’m an American citizen, I pay taxes, I’d like to speak to someone in Congress,” Greene said, calling the fact that Ocasio-Cortez’s staff locked the door “immoral.”

Ocasio-Cortez received so many death threats during her first three months in Congress that Capitol Police trained her staff on how to do “risk assessments” of visitors to her office, TIME reported in March 2019.

Because the door is locked, Greene, Aguero, and others open up the mail slot and start talking through it to Ocasio-Cortez’s staff.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, I’m an American citizen. I pay your salary through the taxes that you collect for me through the IRS because I’m a taxpaying citizen of the United States,” Greene says through the slot, showing off her trademark sterling understanding of representative government.

Greene goes on to blame Ocasio-Cortez for “New York’s abortion law.”

“You’re bringing God’s judgment on our country and I’m against it as well as my friends,” Greene says through the slot.

“So you need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve. If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens. Instead of having to use a flap, a little flap. Sad.”

Before leaving to visit the offices of other members, Greene and the group she’s with sign Ocasio-Cortez’s guestbook by drawing a picture of a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

The video was taken on February 22, 2019, according to CNN. That same day, Greene delivered a WhiteHouse.gov petition signed by nearly 200,000 people calling for Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment for “treason” to Pelosi’s office, CNN reported in January.

Greene was kicked off her House committee assignments earlier this year after CNN uncovered social media posts where Greene endorsed the killing of prominent Democrats, including Pelosi, as well as a video where Greene confronted Parkland survivor David Hogg, calling him a “coward.”

On Thursday, Pelosi said Greene’s latest “verbal assault” and “abuse” of Ocasio-Cortez is “probably a matter for the [House] Ethics Committee.”

“This is beneath the dignity of a person serving in the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi told reporters. “[The GOP] caucus should exercise some respectable behavior, standard for them.”

Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday dismissed Greene’s latest attempt to goad her into a debate. “I used to be a bartender. These are the kinds of people I threw out of bars all the time,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters Thursday, referring to Greene as “a person who supports white supremacists in our nation’s Capitol.”

Friendly reminder to keep generously tipping your bartenders, servers, delivery, venue, and hospitality workers. ☺️🌹 https://t.co/gjxRaNEtfe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 13, 2021

Greene, who apparently has a lot of free time, responded to all of this on Twitter, tweeting at Pelosi that actually, the Ethics committee should investigate Ocasio-Cortez for “putting Trump admin staff and supporters on lists to destroy their lives and prevent future employment.”

“.@AOC you’ve never thrown anyone out of a bar, you’re too scared to talk to anyone,” Greene tweeted separately at Ocasio-Cortez.