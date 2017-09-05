Make Action Bronson’s Epic Bagel Creation from ‘Fuck, That’s Delicious’

Everyone thinks that their bagel is the best. Everyone in New York, anyway, where the majority of the MUNCHIES US staff is posted up right now and where Fuck, That’s Delicious host Action Bronson hails from. (Shoutout to Queens!) Maybe your shit is the poppy seed bagel with jalapeño cream cheese. Or a buttery garlic bagel with scallion cream cheese. Or for lovers of gluttony, a bacon, egg, and cheese bagel with bacon, egg, and cheese. (There is a place that actually does this.)

But how do you take it to the next level? Ask Al Brown of Best Ugly Bagels in Auckland, New Zealand, which might not be located in the bagel game’s two most major hubs—NYC or Montreal—but is absolutely killing it in the Land Down Under. Action paid the shop a visit in last night’s episode of Fuck, That’s Delicious, and boy oh boy, did they get wild on some bagels.

“We’ve been playing around with a bagel idea here, a sort of a curried egg bagel,” Brown says before Mr. Wonderful’s arrival. “Maybe Action could put his twist on it, and then we’ll put it in business as the Action Bronson bagel.”

And Action’s on board. “This is where I need to live,” he says, watching bagels boiling in honey water and then being firmed up next to a fire.

Al Brown introduces Action to New Zealand’s beloved curried eggs, heaping them onto a bagel which Action then tops with cilantro, kimchi, curry leaves, A1 steak sauce, and jalapeño relish. “I think we’re getting somewhere,” he says, before propelling his creation into the stoner food stratosphere by adding a handful of crushed salt-and-vinegar potato chips.

“You’ve gotta think of a name,” Al tells him.

“I’m gonna call it the Sunday Schmooze.”

And there you have it. Make it and love it any day of the week. And when you brag to your friends that it’s the best, you’ll probably be right.