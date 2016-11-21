Make Amazing Videos with your Face in ‘Potatoware: Intros 2k17’

The beauty of our Free Play feature is that it can encompass any kind of game, as long as it’s free. We’ve looked at succulent simulators, horror games, autobiographies about napping on trains, and today, a little interactive toy that lets you make amazing videos of your face.

Potatoware: Intros 2k17 wants you to “Create a state of the art custom intro for your website in a mater of SECONDS,” and tasks you with taking three selfies—your webcam will do—and attaching your name to the work. The software will do the rest, making a rainbow-and-sprinkles montage starring you, just for you. You can save each beautiful creation and share with your friends (or frenemies, or enemies), or just keep them for a rainy day.

Sure, it’s a goofy toy, but there’s something bright and important under the surface here. Intros 2k17 celebrates the positivity of selfie culture. Its colorful veneer is underscored by the kind of queer-and-body positive attitude that I personally like to seek out in tiny, warm pockets of indie games culture. Filled as they are with folks who make weird, wacky little things out of an appreciation for the quirkier side of life.

So go ahead. Make some faces, take some screenshots. Let’s make beautiful, sparkly intros together.