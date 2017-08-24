Let Aperol Betty Third-Wheel Your Date Tonight

Aperol Betty might sound like an older tanned lady from a local bar who lives off of Martini olives, cigarettes, and too many spritzes, but it’s actually a sister cocktail to the legendary Aperol Spritz.

The Aperol Betty packs more of a citrusy punch though, with plenty of fresh orange and grapefruit juice cutting through all of those bitters and bubbles.

This recipe comes from Talia Baiocchi and Leslie Pariseau who wrote an entire book about the spritz and its various incarnations, “from regional classics to modern variations.”

This one is essentially a hybrid creature combining the best parts of the Mimosa and the Aperol Spritz, so feel free to drink it in the morning or before lunch or dinner, or all of the above.