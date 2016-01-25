Make Beats in Your Browser with This Simple New HTML5 Production Tool

If you were into that browser-based mock Roland 909 drum machine we wrote up last month, and still, erm, have moments at work when you don’t want to do work, we’ve got the perfect follow up for you. Meet Sampulator, a relatively simple HTML5 production tool that lets you compose beats using an interface a little like Apple’s GarageBand.

All you have to do is visit their website, and from there, your computer keyboard is automatically turned into a sampler. Each row of keys is dedicated to a specific category of sounds: the top two offer percussion options, the third features melodic components from a keyboard and a guitar, and the last row generates adlibs and sound bites from the likes of Drake, Rick Ross, and DJ Khaled.

You put your beat together by recording live into a BPM of your choosing, and then layering up to five recordings together, which you can solo, mute, and delete in turn. It’s also possible to rearrange the sounds after you’ve recorded them if you decide you want to change something.

If you want to get a sense of what the software is capable of, you can check out featured projects saved to the site, such as “Malibu Forever” or “5:50 AM.” Once you make something you’re happy with, you can save it to the site yourself by signing in with Twitter in the upper right hand corner.

The man responsible for Sampulator is developer, Steven Doyle, who built it from scratch “using Web audio APIs and hand-coded JavaScript,” according to The Next Web. Give it a whirl yourself here.

