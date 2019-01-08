Make Pho with Jimmy Ly from Madame Vo

Whether it’s hot or cold outside, a steamy bowl of pho is always a good idea. Jimmy Ly, from Madame Vo in the East Village, is the Vietnamese noodle master with a pho broth that is simmered for 24 hours in his restaurant. In this video, he will show you how to make his family’s pho in your own home.

From cleaning the bones for stock, to knowing what kind of meat and herbs to use for classic pho, plus a trick on how to get your rice noodles not to stick, he’s got all the info you need to know to make homemade pho. You’ll also see Jimmy’s signature move in making his Vietnamese noodle soup—a huge chunk of braised short rib for garnish.