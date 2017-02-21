Make Guy Fieri’s Epic BBQ Brisket Sandwich

Guy Fieri knows what he knows, and Guy Fieri knows juicy, flavorful meat, gigantic sandwiches, and sweet, smoky sauces.

In other words, the Food Network star of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is, if nothing else, your go-to guy for tips on mastering Flavortown-style barbecue. He recently came through the MUNCHIES kitchen to show us how to make barbecue brisket in a pressure cooker. The fall-apart meat is ready in 30 minutes, and then gets nestled in a toasted, buttered bun and topped with a bright and tangy yogurt broccoli slaw.

No need to hop on the next train to Flavortown; it’s coming straight to your kitchen.