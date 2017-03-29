Make John Joseph’s Ridiculously Delicious Vegan Lasagna

OK, we know that for some meat- and cheese-obsessed people (and we know quite a few of those), the word “vegan” can stoke skepticism when it comes as a preface to certain dishes. But no matter how many times you’ve been burned by the sunflower-seed burger at that cafe that your juice-chugging friend from LA always wants to hit up when they’re in town, trust us when we tell you that this is no ordinary vegan lasagna.

You won’t find cardboardy, gluten-free noodles in this dish, nor a bland, unseasoned tomato sauce that claims to be “clean,” or, godforbid some spirulina dust or dehydrated cashew butter crackers.

This vegan lasagna recipe from author and Cro Mags frontman John Joseph is for people who love lasagna in all forms, and it’s totally loaded with a super-flavorful homemade sauce, tons of cheese (vegan mozzarella and ricotta—store-bought for your convenience), meatless ground beef, and yep, a bunch of veggies snuck in there for good measure.

RECIPE: Vegan Lasagna

True life: There are a lot of very-not-vegan MUNCHIES staffers who went back for seconds, thirds, and fourths when we were testing this recipe. And once you taste it, you won’t blame them one bit.