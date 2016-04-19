Make Like a Chilean and Put Avocado on Your Hot Dog

When it comes to food pairings, there are, of course, the usual suspects. Peanut butter and jelly. Steak and potatoes. Hot Cheetos and Takis.

But sometimes, there are other edible marriages that sound so wrong, yet taste so right. Some people swear by blue cheese and ice cream, or even bananas and mayo. Speaking about the Completo, a loaded sausage creation that originated in Chile, Lucky Peach editor-in-chief and The Wurst of Lucky Peach author Chris Ying has this to say: “It should not work. It should not be legal. But something about the temperature contrast of the hot, salty dog and cold, bracing sauerkraut, and the thick layers of intermingling fat in the form of avocado and mayo, just clicks.”

Yes—this is no ordinary hot dog. It’s a massive, fattening, many-flavored thing, topped with mashed avocado, a heap of sauerkraut, chopped tomatoes, and a generous squiggle of mayo. There’s tang and crunch and creaminess and the savory, smoky snap of the meat. But somehow, it all makes beautiful music together.

But sometimes, as with love, there’s no real logic involved—you just know it’s right. Completo, you complete us.