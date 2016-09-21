Make Matty Matheson’s Crispy Whole Fish from ‘Dead Set on Life’

In case you haven’t heard, MUNCHIES host and chef extraordinaire Matty Matheson has a show on VICELAND called Dead Set on Life. Also, it’s the best show in the world.

In the premiere episode (watch it here) of this crazy Canadian odyssey, Matty reflects on his humble beginnings, re-exploring his hometown with his mentor, Master Rang, by his side. Part of their journey through the sands of time included a trip to Chinatown to pick out a fresh fish for Matty to prepare and prove to Master Rang that “the student had become the master,” as they say.

So what’s the best way to show off? A “head-on, tail-on, whole fried fish”—duh. In Matty’s case, a tilapia killed on the spot (with a club, no less) in a Chinatown market. Now, to impress the man who taught him everything he knows about cooking, we’ve got to cook the bastard in the best way possible.

“I eat the bones, the head, the tail. The tail is the best,” says Master Rang as Matty fries up the tilapia. “If you know how to do it the right way, everything you put in your mouth will melt. Crispy.”

That’s not to mention the phenomenal seasoning here: cilantro, ginger, and Thai chiles; plus Korean chile powder, lime juice, garlic, rice wine vinegar, and a big splash of fish sauce. A whole fish deserves to be made with big, bold flavor that matches its presentation.

Make it at home, and you, too, can impress your cooking sensei, whoever he or she may be.