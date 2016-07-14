Make Matty Matheson’s Spicy AF Chili Dogs

“I’m 100 percent gonna eat this,” says Matty Matheson, as he prepares to bite into a giant, chili-covered hot dog in the new episode of his new VICELAND series Dead Set on Life. And he’s a man of his word.

Matty visits YU Ranch in Norfolk County, Ontario to see how they run their farm of Texas Longhorn cows, which offer “some of the best beef you can buy in all of Canada,” according to Matty. And what trip to a ranch would be complete without a cookout?

Videos by VICE

Matty takes his chili dogs seriously. “When I’m cooking product next to a rancher, I really don’t want to fuck it up,” he laughs. And now, you can not-fuck-up his perfect chili dogs for yourselves.

Thanks to a ton of garlic, paprika, cayenne, and banana peppers, these bad boys will create a delicious inferno in your mouth. The chili is delicious enough to stand alone, but is even better when thrown on an all-beef hot dog and topped with mustard, onions, and even more chopped peppers.

The verdict, according to Matty: “That’s incredible!” Followed, of course, by: “I need another bite.”

Now mosey along and get cookin’, cowpokes.