Make Michelin-Starred Churros in Your Own Kitchen

What better way is there to wake up than by making a big batch of a pastry that is both a party food and a breakfast food in Spain? And thanks to Michelin-starred chef José Chesa, we have a recipe that is both accessible and soignée.

In fact, José Chesa is so obsessed with churros that he is opening Portland, Oregon’s first-ever churreria. “And I will be applying everything I have learned in my lifelong cooking career to these churros,” he told MUNCHIES.

Videos by VICE

And don’t be intimidated by Chesa’s pedigree—his recipe contains only six ingredients (all of which you probably have in your pantry) and is inspired more by his grandmother’s kitchen than by molecular gastronomy.

“Some of the happiest memories of my childhood involve sneaking pieces of piping-hot churros right out of my grandmother’s frying pan and eating them under the kitchen table,” he told MUNCHIES.

So whip out that frying pan and get under the kitchen table. Warmth awaits.