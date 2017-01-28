Make Pizza Nachos, the Snack That’s the Best of All Worlds

Pizza’s absolutely incredible. Blah blah blah, everyone knows it, we even have an entire show dedicated to the stuff.

You know what are also great? Nachos! God, nachos rule. Take a bunch of crunchy, salty chips, top them with melted cheese, throw whatever the hell else you want on there, and watch as each bite becomes its own mini-universe of flavor. Yeah, usually they’re Mexican-ish, but let’s be honest—they sometimes get weird.

So naturally, we thought we’d take both and make them into one of the greatest snack food creations ever conceived: pizza nachos.

The great thing about this recipe is that it’s ultra-customizable. We like to start with a homemade marinara sauce and some Italian sausage and little pepperoni slices cooked in bacon fat, but if you’ve gotta go semi-homemade and use what you have on hand, so be it.

The fixin’s you will definitely want to have (if you’re a baller, anyway) are fresh basil, chili flakes, Parmesan, ranch dressing if you’re nasty, and of course, heaps of shredded mozzarella to meld the whole damn thing together.

But use your own favorite pizza toppings. That’s the real beauty here.

Yeah, we know we’re geniuses. Bring a tray of these to the Super Bowl party, and you’ll be a winner no matter which team scores higher.