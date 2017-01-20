Make the Super-Crispy Chicken Torta from the New Episode of ‘Fuck, That’s Delicious’

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin.

If you live in a decent food city, chances are that you’re within walking distance of a truck slinging tacos, huaraches, and tortas. Tortas are the unsung heroes of the taco stand, there for you when you want all the flavor of their tortilla-wrapped cousins, but with the booze-sponging power of a hearty sandwich.

That’s why in the streets of Mexico, you’ll find nearly as many stands selling nothing but tortas as you will selling straight tacos. And the favorite torta of Mexico might just be the milanesa, a bolillo roll topped with smashed avocado and beans, then stuffed with breaded chicken cutlets, and any number of fixings.

We wanted to give this classic the respect it deserves, which is why we sought the wisdom of Mexican food guru Rick Bayless, who shows off this crispy chicken creation to our heroic host Action Bronson in the new episode of Fuck, That’s Delicious.

Chef Bayless serves this bad boy at Tortas Frontera, and was kind enough to share his secrets with us. His milanesa is as crispy as anything you’ll find south of the border, and loaded with pickled jalapeños, and gooey Monterey Jack to give you that perfect crunchy-crispy-melty-spicy combo.

It’s good enough to travel across miles worth of street corners to find, but thanks to this recipe, you don’t have to leave your kitchen.