Up Your Sunday Lunch Game with The River Café’s Chickpea and Pork Soup

Stuck in Sunday lunch rut? The thought of schlepping down to your local Harvester and pushing soggy roasties around your plate while having your eardrums pummelled by screaming kids too much to bear?

Fear not: Ruth Rogers is here to save the day with hearty soup and fragrant fish.

Worship at the altar of these recipes, bestowed to us by the legendary River Café co-founder. Her chickpea and pork belly broth has actual hangover-healing powers and the pesce all’acqua pazza (literally translated from “fish in crazy water” in Italian—that alone should make you want to cook it) is a miracle of simple, garlicky red mullet combined with parsley, tomatoes, wine, and chilies.

Don’t forget crusty ciabatta to soak up every last drop of those fragrant juices. You can thanks us later.