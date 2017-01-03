Make Some Funky Beets to Recover From Your Christmas Binge

OK, so the Christmas food and booze binge is over. You might be looking down at a slightly bloated belly or some unwelcome new folds in your tummy. But what were you supposed to do? Not eat everything on the dessert table and get written out of Grandma’s will? Of course not.

Don’t sweat it, just a week or two of healthy eating should set you straight. But it’s still cold out and there aren’t a whole bunch of options produce-wise.

It’s time to get creative with winter vegetables and thanks to Dinner Bell host Julia Ziegler-Haynes, you can get back on track with a healthy and hearty winter salad that won’t make you feel like you’re dieting.

It’s packed with roasted beets and radicchio and a little garlic, butter, and red wine bagna cauda never hurt anyone.